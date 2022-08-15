ShanghaiRanking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities 2022 Press Release

The 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) is released today by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. Since 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world's top universities annually based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data. It has been recognized as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy one. This year, more than 2500 institutions were scrutinized, and the best 1000 universities in the world are published.
Harvard University tops the ranking list for the 20th year. Stanford University remains at the No. 2 seat. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) rises one position to the No. 3. Other Top 10 universities are Cambridge (4th), Berkeley (5th), Princeton (6th), Oxford (7th), Columbia (8th), Caltech (9th), and Chicago (10th).
In Continental Europe, Paris-Saclay University (16th) remains at the best position, followed by ETH Zurich (20th). Among Asian universities, The University of Tokyo (24th) keeps its leading position. Tsinghua University (26th) moves up two position, holding on to the second-best place in Asia. The University of Melbourne (32th) tops of other universities in Oceania for twelve consecutive years since 2011.
Four universities move up into the Top 50. Zhejiang University from Chinese Mainland ranked 36th, up from 52st last year. The University of Queensland from Australia rises four places to 47th. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (49th) and University of Maryland, College Park (50th) from United States both rise six places. Seven universities enter into the Top 100 list, including University of Pittsburgh (82th) and Brown University (99th) from United States, Erasmus University Rotterdam (87th) from Netherlands, University of Alberta (92th) from Canada, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (96th) from Chinese Mainland, The University of Hong Kong (96th) from China-Hong Kong, and Seoul National University (98th) from South Korea. There are eight new entrants appearing on the Top 500 list, 25 universities enter into Top 1000 for the first time.
|2022 Rank
|2021 Rank
|Institution
|Country/Region
|1
|1
|Harvard University
|United States
|2
|2
|Stanford University
|United States
|3
|4
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|United States
|4
|3
|University of Cambridge
|United Kingdom
|5
|5
|University of California, Berkeley
|United States
|6
|6
|Princeton University
|United States
|7
|7
|University of Oxford
|United Kingdom
|8
|8
|Columbia University
|United States
|9
|9
|California Institute of Technology
|United States
|10
|10
|University of Chicago
|United States
|11
|11
|Yale University
|United States
|12
|12
|Cornell University
|United States
|13
|14
|University of California, Los Angeles
|United States
|14
|16
|Johns Hopkins University
|United States
|15
|15
|University of Pennsylvania
|United States
|16
|13
|Paris-Saclay University
|France
|17
|19
|University of Washington
|United States
|18
|17
|University College London
|United Kingdom
|19
|20
|University of California, San Francisco
|United States
|20
|21
|ETH Zurich
|Switzerland
|21
|18
|University of California, San Diego
|United States
|22
|22
|University of Toronto
|Canada
|23
|25
|Imperial College London
|United Kingdom
|24
|24
|The University of Tokyo
|Japan
|25
|27
|New York University
|United States
|26
|28
|Tsinghua University
|China
|27
|23
|Washington University in St. Louis
|United States
|28
|26
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|United States
|29
|29
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|United States
|30
|34
|Northwestern University
|United States
|31
|32
|Duke University
|United States
|32
|33
|The University of Melbourne
|Australia
|33
|31
|University of Wisconsin - Madison
|United States
|34
|45
|Peking University
|China
|35
|38
|The University of Edinburgh
|United Kingdom
|36
|52
|Zhejiang University
|China
|37
|41
|The University of Texas at Austin
|United States
|38
|35
|The University of Manchester
|United Kingdom
|39
|30
|University of Copenhagen
|Denmark
|40
|38
|PSL University
|France
|41
|42
|Karolinska Institute
|Sweden
|41
|37
|Kyoto University
|Japan
|43
|35
|Sorbonne University
|France
|44
|42
|Rockefeller University
|United States
|44
|42
|University of British Columbia
|Canada
|44
|40
|University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
|United States
|47
|51
|The University of Queensland
|Australia
|48
|47
|King's College London
|United Kingdom
|49
|55
|University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
|United States
|50
|56
|University of Maryland, College Park
|United States
|51
|46
|University of Colorado at Boulder
|United States
|52
|48
|The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas
|United States
|53
|61
|University of Southern California
|United States
|54
|59
|Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|China
|54
|50
|Utrecht University
|Netherlands
|56
|52
|Technical University of Munich
|Germany
|57
|57
|University of California, Santa Barbara
|United States
|57
|48
|University of Munich
|Germany
|59
|54
|University of Zurich
|Switzerland
|60
|69
|University of Sydney
|Australia
|61
|70
|University of California, Irvine
|United States
|62
|60
|University of Geneva
|Switzerland
|62
|63
|University of Science and Technology of China
|China
|64
|65
|The University of New South Wales
|Australia
|64
|65
|Vanderbilt University
|United States
|66
|64
|University of Groningen
|Netherlands
|67
|77
|Fudan University
|China
|67
|61
|University of Oslo
|Norway
|69
|71
|Aarhus University
|Denmark
|70
|57
|Heidelberg University
|Germany
|71
|75
|National University of Singapore
|Singapore
|71
|67
|The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
|United States
|73
|67
|McGill University
|Canada
|74
|71
|Ghent University
|Belgium
|75
|80
|Monash University
|Australia
|76
|84
|University of Bonn
|Germany
|77
|90
|The Hebrew University of Jerusalem
|Israel
|78
|73
|Université Paris Cité
|France
|79
|89
|Sun Yat-sen University
|China
|79
|76
|The Australian National University
|Australia
|81
|78
|University of Bristol
|United Kingdom
|82
|101-150
|University of Pittsburgh
|United States
|83
|86
|Purdue University - West Lafayette
|United States
|83
|94
|Technion-Israel Institute of Technology
|Israel
|83
|87
|University of Basel
|Switzerland
|83
|92
|Weizmann Institute of Science
|Israel
|87
|101-150
|Erasmus University Rotterdam
|Netherlands
|88
|81
|Nanyang Technological University
|Singapore
|89
|78
|Uppsala University
|Sweden
|90
|92
|McMaster University
|Canada
|90
|74
|Stockholm University
|Sweden
|92
|101-150
|University of Alberta
|Canada
|92
|82
|University of Helsinki
|Finland
|94
|97
|University of Florida
|United States
|95
|87
|KU Leuven
|Belgium
|96
|101-150
|Huazhong University of Science and Technology
|China
|96
|101-150
|The University of Hong Kong
|China-Hong Kong
|98
|101-150
|Seoul National University
|South Korea
|99
|101-150
|Brown University
|United States
|99
|96
|The University of Western Australia
|Australia
Universities from the United States dominate this year’s Top 1000 list with 39 universities among the Top 100, 127 among the Top 500, and 196 among the Top 1000. The United Kingdom has 63 Top 1000 universities, and 38 of them are listed in the Top 500, 8 are listed in the Top 100.
Germany has four universities ranked in the Top 100, namely Technical University of Munich (TUM, 56th), the University of Munich (LMU Munich, 57th),Heidelberg University (Heidelberg, 70th), and University of Bonn (Bonn, 76th). It is worth mentioning that LMU Munich, TUM, and Heidelberg have been selected as Universities of Excellence under the Excellence Initiative since 2006/2007, and Bonn was selected first time as Universities of Excellence in 2019.
French universities maintain their competitive performance in this year’s league table, 28 of which are ranked in the Top 1000, 16 universities are ranked in the Top 500. Under the Initiatives of Excellence (Initiatives D’Excellence), Paris-Saclay (16th) , PSL (40th), Sorbonne (43th), and Université Paris Cité (78th) hold four positions in the Top 100.
China has 186 universities ranked in the Top 1000, including 83 Top 500 universities, 9 Top 100 universities. The number of universities from Chinese Mainland continues to grow. Most of the listed universities are supported by the “Double World-Class Project” (World-Class Universities and World-Class Subjects Project).
The complete list and detailed methodologies can be found at ShanghaiRanking’s website www.shanghairanking.com/rankings/arwu/2022.
Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU): Starting from 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world's top universities annually based on a set of objective indicators and third-party data. ARWU has been recognized as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy league table. ARWU uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index Expanded™ and Social Sciences Citation Index™ in the Web of Science™, and per capita performance of a university. More than 2500 universities are actually ranked by ARWU every year and the best 1000 are published.
ShanghaiRanking Consultancy: ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is a fully independent organization dedicating to research on higher education intelligence and consultation. It has been the official publisher of the Academic Ranking of World Universities since 2009.
Website: http://www.shanghairanking.com/
Should you have any further questions, please contact us at pr@shanghairanking.com