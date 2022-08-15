ShanghaiRanking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities 2022 Press Release

Monday, August 15, 2022

From: Shanghai, People's Republic of China

The 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) is released today by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy. Since 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world's top universities annually based on transparent methodology and objective third-party data. It has been recognized as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy one. This year, more than 2500 institutions were scrutinized, and the best 1000 universities in the world are published.

Harvard University tops the ranking list for the 20th year. Stanford University remains at the No. 2 seat. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) rises one position to the No. 3. Other Top 10 universities are Cambridge (4th), Berkeley (5th), Princeton (6th), Oxford (7th), Columbia (8th), Caltech (9th), and Chicago (10th).

In Continental Europe, Paris-Saclay University (16th) remains at the best position, followed by ETH Zurich (20th). Among Asian universities, The University of Tokyo (24th) keeps its leading position. Tsinghua University (26th) moves up two position, holding on to the second-best place in Asia. The University of Melbourne (32th) tops of other universities in Oceania for twelve consecutive years since 2011.

Four universities move up into the Top 50. Zhejiang University from Chinese Mainland ranked 36th, up from 52st last year. The University of Queensland from Australia rises four places to 47th. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (49th) and University of Maryland, College Park (50th) from United States both rise six places. Seven universities enter into the Top 100 list, including University of Pittsburgh (82th) and Brown University (99th) from United States, Erasmus University Rotterdam (87th) from Netherlands, University of Alberta (92th) from Canada, Huazhong University of Science and Technology (96th) from Chinese Mainland, The University of Hong Kong (96th) from China-Hong Kong, and Seoul National University (98th) from South Korea. There are eight new entrants appearing on the Top 500 list, 25 universities enter into Top 1000 for the first time.

TOP 100 Universities in ARWU 2022

2022 Rank 2021 Rank Institution Country/Region 1 1 Harvard University United States 2 2 Stanford University United States 3 4 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States 4 3 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 5 5 University of California, Berkeley United States 6 6 Princeton University United States 7 7 University of Oxford United Kingdom 8 8 Columbia University United States 9 9 California Institute of Technology United States 10 10 University of Chicago United States 11 11 Yale University United States 12 12 Cornell University United States 13 14 University of California, Los Angeles United States 14 16 Johns Hopkins University United States 15 15 University of Pennsylvania United States 16 13 Paris-Saclay University France 17 19 University of Washington United States 18 17 University College London United Kingdom 19 20 University of California, San Francisco United States 20 21 ETH Zurich Switzerland 21 18 University of California, San Diego United States 22 22 University of Toronto Canada 23 25 Imperial College London United Kingdom 24 24 The University of Tokyo Japan 25 27 New York University United States 26 28 Tsinghua University China 27 23 Washington University in St. Louis United States 28 26 University of Michigan-Ann Arbor United States 29 29 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill United States 30 34 Northwestern University United States 31 32 Duke University United States 32 33 The University of Melbourne Australia 33 31 University of Wisconsin - Madison United States 34 45 Peking University China 35 38 The University of Edinburgh United Kingdom 36 52 Zhejiang University China 37 41 The University of Texas at Austin United States 38 35 The University of Manchester United Kingdom 39 30 University of Copenhagen Denmark 40 38 PSL University France 41 42 Karolinska Institute Sweden 41 37 Kyoto University Japan 43 35 Sorbonne University France 44 42 Rockefeller University United States 44 42 University of British Columbia Canada 44 40 University of Minnesota, Twin Cities United States 47 51 The University of Queensland Australia 48 47 King's College London United Kingdom 49 55 University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign United States 50 56 University of Maryland, College Park United States 51 46 University of Colorado at Boulder United States 52 48 The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas United States 53 61 University of Southern California United States 54 59 Shanghai Jiao Tong University China 54 50 Utrecht University Netherlands 56 52 Technical University of Munich Germany 57 57 University of California, Santa Barbara United States 57 48 University of Munich Germany 59 54 University of Zurich Switzerland 60 69 University of Sydney Australia 61 70 University of California, Irvine United States 62 60 University of Geneva Switzerland 62 63 University of Science and Technology of China China 64 65 The University of New South Wales Australia 64 65 Vanderbilt University United States 66 64 University of Groningen Netherlands 67 77 Fudan University China 67 61 University of Oslo Norway 69 71 Aarhus University Denmark 70 57 Heidelberg University Germany 71 75 National University of Singapore Singapore 71 67 The University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center United States 73 67 McGill University Canada 74 71 Ghent University Belgium 75 80 Monash University Australia 76 84 University of Bonn Germany 77 90 The Hebrew University of Jerusalem Israel 78 73 Université Paris Cité France 79 89 Sun Yat-sen University China 79 76 The Australian National University Australia 81 78 University of Bristol United Kingdom 82 101-150 University of Pittsburgh United States 83 86 Purdue University - West Lafayette United States 83 94 Technion-Israel Institute of Technology Israel 83 87 University of Basel Switzerland 83 92 Weizmann Institute of Science Israel 87 101-150 Erasmus University Rotterdam Netherlands 88 81 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 89 78 Uppsala University Sweden 90 92 McMaster University Canada 90 74 Stockholm University Sweden 92 101-150 University of Alberta Canada 92 82 University of Helsinki Finland 94 97 University of Florida United States 95 87 KU Leuven Belgium 96 101-150 Huazhong University of Science and Technology China 96 101-150 The University of Hong Kong China-Hong Kong 98 101-150 Seoul National University South Korea 99 101-150 Brown University United States 99 96 The University of Western Australia Australia

Universities from the United States dominate this year’s Top 1000 list with 39 universities among the Top 100, 127 among the Top 500, and 196 among the Top 1000. The United Kingdom has 63 Top 1000 universities, and 38 of them are listed in the Top 500, 8 are listed in the Top 100.

Germany has four universities ranked in the Top 100, namely Technical University of Munich (TUM, 56th), the University of Munich (LMU Munich, 57th),Heidelberg University (Heidelberg, 70th), and University of Bonn (Bonn, 76th). It is worth mentioning that LMU Munich, TUM, and Heidelberg have been selected as Universities of Excellence under the Excellence Initiative since 2006/2007, and Bonn was selected first time as Universities of Excellence in 2019.

French universities maintain their competitive performance in this year’s league table, 28 of which are ranked in the Top 1000, 16 universities are ranked in the Top 500. Under the Initiatives of Excellence (Initiatives D’Excellence), Paris-Saclay (16th) , PSL (40th), Sorbonne (43th), and Université Paris Cité (78th) hold four positions in the Top 100.

China has 186 universities ranked in the Top 1000, including 83 Top 500 universities, 9 Top 100 universities. The number of universities from Chinese Mainland continues to grow. Most of the listed universities are supported by the “Double World-Class Project” (World-Class Universities and World-Class Subjects Project).

The complete list and detailed methodologies can be found at ShanghaiRanking’s website www.shanghairanking.com/rankings/arwu/2022.

Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU): Starting from 2003, ARWU has been presenting the world's top universities annually based on a set of objective indicators and third-party data. ARWU has been recognized as the precursor of global university rankings and the most trustworthy league table. ARWU uses six objective indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index Expanded™ and Social Sciences Citation Index™ in the Web of Science™, and per capita performance of a university. More than 2500 universities are actually ranked by ARWU every year and the best 1000 are published.

ShanghaiRanking Consultancy: ShanghaiRanking Consultancy is a fully independent organization dedicating to research on higher education intelligence and consultation. It has been the official publisher of the Academic Ranking of World Universities since 2009.

Website: http://www.shanghairanking.com/

Should you have any further questions, please contact us at pr@shanghairanking.com